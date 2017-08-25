    ×

    Watch Texas Governor Greg Abbott's press briefing on Hurricane Harvey

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 1:30pm, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press briefing on Friday regarding the impending Hurricane Harvey.

    Hurricane Harvey, a Category 2 storm roaring out of the Gulf of Mexico, continues to barrel toward the Texas coastline. Authorities warned residents to take shelter from what could be life-threatening winds and floods.

    Harvey is set to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday on the central Texas coast, where Corpus Christi and Houston are home to some of the biggest U.S. refineries.

