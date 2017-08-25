Dow closes higher on tax reform hopes, notches first weekly gain in three weeks

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Friday on new hopes for tax reform, with the Dow Jones industrial average notching its first weekly gain in the last three weeks.

Markets also got a boost from speeches by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. Yellen said the financial system is safer now than it was in the years surrounding the housing crisis, while Draghi said the global recovery is "firming up."

The Dow closed 30.27 points higher to end at 21,813.67, with Home Depot and IBM contributing the most to the gains. The S&P 500 ended 0.17 percent higher to close at 2,443.05, after energy and telecommunications stocks gained. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.09 percent to end at 6,265.64.

The Dow pared earlier highs, when it traded over 100 points higher in the wake of Yellen's address.

President Donald Trump will start publicly campaigning for highly-anticipated tax reform next week, according to his chief economic advisor Gary Cohn. In an interview with the Financial Times, Cohn said that the president will begin calling for long-awaited reform next Wednesday when he visits Missouri.

Wall Street has eagerly anticipated major tax reform ever since the 2016 presidential election. Tax code overhaul was a cornerstone of Trump's policy agenda, and a major goal of congressional Republicans, but prospects for a sweeping plan have since faded. Continued turmoil between business leaders and the Trump administration peaked last week, when a number of corporate CEOs left the president's advisory councils.

Markets rebounded this week. The S&P 500 closed up 0.72 percent while the Dow added 139.16 points for the week.