‘The bulls remain in firm control’: Why some investors are pouring thousands into rare whisky

Investment in old, rare and exclusive bottles of whisky is booming, according to analysts.

In the U.K. alone, the value of collectable bottles of Scotch sold at auction broke a record high of £11.18 million ($14.34 million) in the first half of 2017 – a rise of 94 percent from the first half of 2016 – according to a report published Friday.

Whisky brokerage and investment experts at valuation firm Rare Whiskey 101 said that the number of bottles of single malt Scotch whisky sold at auction shot up by almost 50 percent since the first half of the previous year.

"The market is in good health, the bulls remain in firm control. Supply is increasing significantly but increasing demand continues to push prices higher for the right bottles," Andy Simpson, broker and consultant at Rare Whisky 101, told CNBC via email on Friday.

A 50-year-old single malt brand, Macallan, was the most expensive Scotch sold in the first half of the year, selling for £65,210 ($83,656) – up from a previous high for the brand of £17,000 ($21,808) in 2015.