So you just bought a phone with no headphone jack — here's how to use wireless Bluetooth headphones

It's about time you knew how to pair a set of wireless Bluetooth headphones with your phone.

Since Apple ditched the headphone jack last year, other smartphone makers are launching new devices that no longer feature the convenient port. If you want headphones that plug in to your phone, you need to use either Lightning or USB-C headphones, and finding them can be a bit trickier than looking for a standard pair.

But you don't have to plug anything in if you're willing to spring for wireless Bluetooth headphones. There are plenty to choose from in all price ranges.

The only catch: They're a little harder to set up than just plugging a headphone jack in. Here's how to do it.