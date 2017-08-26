Harvey weakens to a tropical storm but continues to drench Texas

Harvey weakened to a tropical storm Saturday as it moved along the Texas coast, saturating the state with heavy rains.

The storm blew onto shore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, bringing with it destructive 130 mph winds and the potential for severe flooding. By Saturday morning, the storm was downgraded to Category 1, but still posed a threat as it moved slowly along Texas' coast.

The National Hurricane Center said it expects Harvey to cause "catastrophic flooding" over the next few days. The storm would likely weaken further to a tropical storm later Saturday, the center added.

Forecasts called for Harvey to move along Texas and up through Louisiana, with storm surges of 13 feet and more than three feet of rain expected in some areas.

There weren't any immediate reports of deaths, while strong winds prevented emergency crews from entering certain areas. Authorities said it would take hours before damage was fully assessed. More than 300,000 people were without electricity, according to NBC News.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long tweeted that the agency was supporting Texas state authorities in their efforts to contend with the storm.

Hazards from the storm are only likely beginning, a National Hurricane Center analyst told the Associated Press, even after Harvey left a track of devastation. Images of the storm's destruction filled up social media.

Harvey, the most powerful storm in over a decade to hit the mainland United States, made a first landfall northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, around late on Friday with maximum winds of 130 miles per hour.

In a sign of its lumbering movement, it then made a second landfall nearby three hours later.

Harvey was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane by the National Hurricane Center early on Saturday as it moved slowly over parts of Texas at about 6 mph. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph, putting it on the cusp of becoming a tropical storm. As of 11 a.m. ET, the storm was about 25 miles west of Victoria, Texas.

President Donald Trump said late Friday night that he signed a disaster declaration at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Saturday morning, the president tweeted words of encouragement for the Federal Emergency Management Agency while noting that he was monitoring the situation from Camp David.

As the storm crept slowly along the Texas shoreline, Houston's sprawling, flood-prone metropolitan area prepared for a deluge. The city warned its residents that it could face up to 20 inches of rain over the next several days.

Rain fell at nearly 3 inches an hour in Houston, leaving some streets and underpasses underwater. The many drainage channels known as bayous that carry excess water to the Gulf were rising.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, the chief administrator of the county that includes the city of 2.3 million, said flooding so far was a "minor issue," but warned that "we're not out of this."

In New Orleans, officials began to prepare for the storm. On Saturday, the city's police department said it would begin placing traffic barricades in anticipation for Harvey.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.