President Donald Trump is under fire for pardoning the former Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio on Friday.

Arpaio, 85, who served as sheriff of Maricopa County for 24 years, was convicted of criminal contempt of court for defying a judge's orders that he stop arresting immigrants on the suspicion that they were in the U.S. illegally.

Trump announced the pardon Friday night, just as the Texas Gulf Coast was bracing for impact from Category 4 Hurricane Harvey.

The president, whose approval rating is at historic lows, was quickly criticized on Twitter by Democrats in Congress.

Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general whom Trump fired earlier this year, tweeted that the pardon "reveals his own contempt for our Constitution."

But the president also heard criticism from lawmakers in his own party. Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, frequently a thorn in Trump's side, was among the most vocal critics. Trump pardoning the sheriff "undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law," McCain tweeted.

Jeff Flake, McCain's fellow Republican Arizona senator and a frequent target of Trump's ire, also took issue with the decision:

Meanwhile, Arizona governor Doug Ducey and congressman Andy Biggs are supporting the presidential pardon. Ducey said in a statement that Arpaio "deserves credit for helping to reduce crime in Maricopa County over his long career in law enforcement and public office."

As for the residents of Arizona, only 21 percent were in support of the pardon, according to a survey from last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.