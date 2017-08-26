How firefighters are using drones to save lives

Fire departments have a new tool at their disposal in determining the fastest way to put out a fire: drones

Unmanned aerial vehicles are being sent to fire locations as scouts, using gas sensors and cameras with thermal imaging technology to help first responders in their rescue efforts.

"One of the reasons why it can save lives is it's so quick to deploy," said Jeff Kleven, battalion chief of the Fremont Fire Department in Northern California. "What used to take 10 or 15 minutes can now be done in two or three minutes."

Fremont is among a growing number of cities turning to SkyFire Consulting for training and certification from the Federal Aviation Administration. The company can have a fire department fully operational for drone use in three weeks.

It's not just for fighting fires. SkyFire CEO Matt Sloane said that about 300 to 400 police and fire departments in the U.S. are now using drones and that number is quickly growing.