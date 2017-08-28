European markets move lower as euro jumps; Provident up 22%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.2 percent lower with most sectors moving south. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is closed on Monday due to a public holiday.

Basic resources was the worst-performing sector as investors digested the impact of Hurricane Harvey in the U.S., which destroyed many refineries and some crude production. Oil prices recovered slightly at lunchtime European trading time after earlier losses. Brent was trading at $52.56 and WTI was being sold at $47.38.

Provident was once again at the top of the European benchmark, up by 22 percent. The stock has been recovering some of its value after having lost 66 percent at the start of last week on news that its chief executive Peter Crook was leaving the firm.

Altice, the French telecoms group, announced a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) share buyback program and said it is considering takeover opportunities.

In currency markets, the euro was at a two-and-half year high against the dollar after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi delivered two speeches last week giving no indications about the bank's next steps for monetary policy.

At the Jackson Hole meeting on Friday, President Draghi only said that protectionist policies could pose a "serious risk" to the global economy's growth, yet added that the global economic recovery looked like it was firming up. At the same time, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said that while actions made by regulators following the crisis had made the financial system safer, some modifications to regulations could still be required.