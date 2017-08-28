FEMA expects more than 450,000 Harvey disaster victims to file for assistance

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said the government expects more than 450,000 victims of Hurricane Harvey to file for disaster assistance.

In a press conference early Monday, Long also said the agency anticipates more than 30,000 people will be placed in storm shelters temporarily.

The FEMA administrator said the agency is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to restore power and critical infrastructure to the Southern Texas region.

Long said FEMA is working with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense to bolster security forces in the region.

Long said that volunteers can find information on how to help at NVOAD.org.

—Reuters contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.