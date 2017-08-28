First look at Fitbit's long-awaited $300 Fitbit Ionic smartwatch   

Fitbit revealed its latest smartwatch Monday.

The Ionic is Fitbit's second such device, following in the footsteps of the Fitbit Blaze. It offers several improvements that we'll walk you through now.

The Fitbit Ionic will go on sale in October for $300. Is it worth the money? And more to the point, should you give it serious consideration versus the Apple Watch, which is expected to get a big upgrade in September?

Here's what we found out: