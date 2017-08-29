A half-million flooded cars and trucks could be scrapped after Harvey

They seem to be in almost every picture or video of flooded neighborhoods in and around Houston.

There are scores of cars and trucks with water up to their windows and in some cases over the hood and roof.

In fact, the flooding is so extensive, Cox Automotive estimates a half-million vehicles may wind up in the scrap yard.

"This is worse than Hurricane Sandy," said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for Cox Automotive. "Sandy was bad, but the flooding with Hurricane Harvey could impact far more vehicles."

After Hurricane Sandy battered New York and New Jersey in October 2012, an estimated 250,000 vehicles were scrapped.

While the New York metropolitan area has more residents than Houston, the number of vehicles per household is much higher in Houston.

That means more cars, trucks and SUVs were parked on the street and in garages when Harvey swamped the city and surrounding areas.

With so many vehicles in the flood zone, auto insurers will be busy handling claims and cutting checks so flood victims can buy another car or truck.

Auto dealers are expecting a surge in business once Houston gets back on its feet.