Homeowners faced an Airbnb nightmare as renters left them facing huge fines, angry neighbors   

The illegal listing came down on April 4. Grewal breathed a sigh of relief.

But four days later, travelers showed up at the house ready for a dream vacation to find locked doors and an eviction notice. They called Grewal, whose number was on that notice, to complain.

Grewal sought an explanation from Airbnb but says he got no response.

After he evicted his tenants, Grewal says, he noticed some of his furniture missing, including a distinct purple futon and a white couch. He says he saw both items later appear in two other Miami Beach listings on Airbnb.

"This was just one more kick in the face. Like here – throw some furniture out with all the other money I was spending to fix this," Grewal said.

The listing that had been pulled down from Airbnb appeared with the same photos and copy on a site called Vacayo.com. It turns out that Grewal's tenants, Isabel Berney and Temitope "Truth" Oladapo, were behind that site — Oladapo registered the domain, and Berney lists herself as the company's co-founder on her LinkedIn page.

Vacayo was recently accepted into start-up accelerator 500 Startups. Today Vacayo touts itself as a start-up that "transforms long-term rentals into beautiful, short-term group vacation homes available online." 500 Startups did not respond to requests for comment. After we published this story, Vacayo was no longer listed on 500 Startups' web site.

When contacted by CNBC, Berney and Oladapo declined to comment on the specific incidents reported here, but both said in emails that Vacayo was not involved. However, Grewal provided screenshots, which file data shows were created on April 14, showing his property listed on Vacayo. In fact, the property was listed on Vacayo.com as of Aug. 30, as seen in a screenshot below taken by CNBC.

Oladapo said that he did not install the locks. He also said Grewal asked him to take the furniture, which Grewal disputes.