Alibaba launches ‘smile to pay’ facial recognition system at KFC in China

The technology is available to customers registered to the Alipay app – the mobile and online payment platform established in Hangzhou by Alibaba's founder Jack Ma.

KFC was targeted for the debut as it is a subsidiary of Yum China, one of Alibaba's major investments.

The launch sits in line with Yum China's plans to attract a younger generation of customers.

Joey Wat, Yum China's president, said the store was aimed at "young, tech savvy consumers who are keen to embrace new tastes and innovations," according to Reuters.

