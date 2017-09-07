Amazon was tricked by a fake law firm into removing a hot product, costing this seller $200,000

"Due to the complainant's failure to respond to our attorney's attempts at contact (or even confirm receipt), we believe these complaints are baseless and were filed in bad faith," the Brushes4Less owner wrote in a memo to Amazon.
Amazon didn't provide a comment on the Brushes4Less incident. The company emailed the following statement to CNBC:
"Fraud is prohibited on Amazon.com. If we discover that bad actors have abused our systems, we work quickly to take action on behalf of our customers, which includes sellers. If a seller believes we've made a decision that requires further review, we encourage them to contact us directly so we can investigate and take the appropriate action."
For sellers, Amazon doesn't offer much by way of guidance in resolving IP issues. In the notice sent to Brushes4Less, the company provided little more than the complainant's email address, which turned out to be fake.
Brydon Swearengen said in a statement that it has nothing to do with the hoax and that its images have been stolen.
"Brydon, Swearengen & England P.C. has no association with the 'Wesley McCain' web site which has misappropriated attorney photographs from our web site," the firm wrote in an email. "We have brought this matter to the attention of the Missouri Bar and the Pennsylvania Bar Association."
CJ Rosenbaum, a lawyer who represents suspended Amazon sellers, is getting used to these types of stories. False claims from sellers with malicious intent have become common, he said, because Amazon offers so little resistance to such trickery.
"There are so many good sellers who get suspended needlessly," said Rosenbaum, who's also the author of the "Amazon Law Library," published last year.
Amazon's aggressive suspension practices of late followed an explosion of counterfeit sales in recent years and a series of negative news stories and unflattering lawsuits.