A construction crane collapsed onto a high-rise building in Miami on Sunday as wind from Hurricane Irma intensified across the city, bringing significant flooding and storm surges.
The crane fell on Biscayne Boulevard in the heart of downtown Miami.
If you're in a building in the area of NE 3rd street & Biscayne Blvd facing the crane seek shelter in the opposite side of Bldg or stairwell.
Brickell Avenue, an upscale business and residential district near Miami Beach, was already being flooded out as Irma's fury rained down on the region.