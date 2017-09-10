    Hurricane Irma pummels South Florida

    Hurricane Irma pummels South Florida

    A truck is seen turned over as Hurricane Irma passes south Florida, in Miami, U.S. September 10, 2017.
    Carlos Barria | Reuters

    Hurricane Irma struck Florida after devastating much of the Caribbean.

    The eye of the Hurricane first hit the Florida Keys around 9 a.m. Sunday morning before moving north toward the west coast of the state and making landfall around Marco Island and Naples.

    Massive storm surges have flooded areas across South Florida, including Miami and Fort Lauderdale, while downed trees and power lines have left over 2 million residents without power.

    Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it continued to move up the west coast toward Tampa.

    The following are some of the dramatic scenes of the day.

    -With photos from Getty Images, AP and Reuters

    • Broken tree branches block roads in the Coral Beach neighborhood as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

      Broken tree branches block roads in the Coral Beach neighborhood as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state September 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
      Getty Images

    • A car is seen in a flooded Miami street as Hurricane Irma passes through. 

      A car is seen in a flooded street as Hurricane Irma passes through on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
      Getty Images

    • Recently planted palm trees lie strewn across the road as Hurricane Irma passes in Miami Beach.

      Recently planted palm trees lie strewn across the road as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla.
      Wilfredo Lee | AP

    • A crane tower is seen after part of it collapsed from the winds of Hurricane Irma in Miami.

      A crane tower is seen after part of it collapsed from the winds of Hurricane Irma on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
      Getty Images

    • A fallen tree crashes atop a row of cars Miami in the wake of Hurricane Irma. 

      A fallen tree crashes atop a row of cars on September 10, 2017 Miami, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
      Michele Eve Sandberg | AFP | Getty Images

    • A local resident surveys the flooding in the Brickell neighborhood as Hurricane Irma passes Miami. 

      Local resident Vishnu Obregon in the Brickell neighborhood as Hurricane Irma passes Miami, Florida, U.S. September 10, 2017.
      Stephen Yang | Reuters

    • Large waves produced by Hurricane Irma crash into the end of Anglins Fishing Pier in Fort Lauderdale.

      Large waves produced by Hurricane Irma crash into the end of Anglins Fishing Pier September 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
      Getty Images

    • A man died when his pickup truck crashed into a tree in the Florida Keys during Hurricane Irma.

      A man died when his pickup truck crashed into a tree in the Florida Keys during Hurricane Irma in Florida, U.S. in this handout photo obtained by Reuters September 10, 2017.
      Monroe County Sheriff's Department | Reuters

    • A boy walks through debris from a second-story roof that was scattered over a two-block area after a possible tornado touched down at a Palm Bay Point subdivision as Hurricane Irma made landfall in the state of Florida.

      Aden Alcroix-Camper, 11, walks through debris from a second story roof that was scattered over a two-block area after a possible tornado touched down at a Palm Bay Point subdivision on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 as Hurricane Irma made landfall in the state of Florida.
      Red Huber | Orlando Sentinel | TNS | Getty Images

    • The metal canopy at a gasoline station is shown after it was overturned by high winds brought on by Hurricane Irma in North Miami. 

      The metal canopy at a gasoline station is shown after it was overturned by high winds brought on by Hurricane Irma, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in North Miami, Fla.
      Wilfredo Lee | AP

    • Flooding occurred in the Brickell neighborhood as Hurricane Irma passes Miami.

      Flooding in the Brickell neighborhood as Hurricane Irma passes Miami, Florida, U.S. September 10, 2017.
      Stephen Yang | Reuters

    • Residents look over Tampa Bay, where the normally 3-foot deep water had receded approximately 150 feet offshore, ahead of Hurricane Irma's arrival in Tampa. 

      Residents look over Tampa Bay, where the normally 3' deep water had receded approximately 150 ft. off shore, ahead of Hurricane Irma in Tampa, Florida, U.S., on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
      Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    • Key West residents take a selfie in front of the Southernmost Point in the Continental USA monument as waves from Hurricane Irma crash over the wall on Sat., Sept. 9. Some residents refused to evacuate as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida Keys.

      Key West resident Pedro Lara takes selfie in front of the Southernmost Point in the USA monument as waves from Hurrican Irma crash over the wall on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Some residents refused to evacuate as Hurricane Iram approaches the Florida Keys.
      Charles Trainor Jr. | Miami Herald | TNS | Getty Images

    • A man rides a motorcycle through the wind and rain as Hurricane Irma arrives into southwest Florida in Bonita Springs. 

      A man rides a motorcycle through the wind and rain as Hurricane Irma arrives into southwest Florida on September 10, 2017 in Bonita Springs, Florida.
      Getty Images

    • A sailboat crashes on the shore near Mallory Square as the effects of Hurricane Irma move into the Florida Straits on Key West.

      A sailboat crashes on the shore near Mallory Square as the effects of Hurricane Irma move into the Florida Straits on Key West, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
      Charles Trainor Jr. | Miami Herald | TNS | Getty Images

    • A resident of Key West retreats from the Higgs Beach pier.

      Tati Roberts of Key West, Fla., retreats from the Higgs Beach pier Saturday, September 9, 2017.
      Rob O'Neal | The Washington Post | Getty Images

