Hurricane Irma struck Florida after devastating much of the Caribbean.

The eye of the Hurricane first hit the Florida Keys around 9 a.m. Sunday morning before moving north toward the west coast of the state and making landfall around Marco Island and Naples.

Massive storm surges have flooded areas across South Florida, including Miami and Fort Lauderdale, while downed trees and power lines have left over 2 million residents without power.

Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it continued to move up the west coast toward Tampa.

The following are some of the dramatic scenes of the day.

-With photos from Getty Images, AP and Reuters