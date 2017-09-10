Hurricane Irma is grounding travelers as far away as London and Doha, and cancellations will likely continue well into the week.

Flights will be suspended at Miami International Airport, Florida's busiest, through Monday after the airport suffered "significant water damage," the airport's chief executive late Sunday.

Airlines on four continents have canceled around 12,600 flights through Tuesday because of the storm, according to plane tracker Flight Aware. That number is set to rise as a weakened yet still powerful Irma heads north near Atlanta — a Delta Air Lines hub and the world's busiest airport.

The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Irma to a Category 2 hurricane, but the storm is still barreling up Florida's west coast, bashing the state with heavy rains and fierce winds.

In Florida alone, airlines have called off nearly 9,000 flights to and from the state.

American Airlines said late Sunday that it is planning to resume flights from its Miami hub when it reopens on Tuesday. The carrier has so far cancelled close to 2,500 flights through next Friday because of the storm.

The airline's competitors, including Delta Air Lines, JetBlue and Spirit, have also canceled flights to the area, but Irma's impact on travelers also reaches Asia, South America and Europe.

British Airways canceled its twice-daily flight from London to Miami on Sunday and Monday, while Qatar Airways said it won't fly its Doha-to-Miami round trip route on Monday.