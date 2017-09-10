If storm damage prevents you from working, insurance may cover your wages

If you are unable to work because of natural disasters like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, you may be able to recover lost wages.

To be eligible, your company must have insurance to cover that situation or you must qualify for federal assistance in a presidentially declared disaster area.

"How the employer treats the absence depends on the size of the company," said Donna Childs, author of "Prepare for the Worst, Plan for the Best: Disaster Preparedness and Recovery for Small Businesses."

A small firm could choose wage replacement in its commercial insurance policy, she said, which would be part of business interruption coverage due to a covered peril. Other employers may allow employees to work remotely or may charge the days against paid leave.