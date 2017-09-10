Hurricane Irma gained strength as it broke loose from Cuba and was upgraded to a category 4 storm in the early morning hours Sunday.

One of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes of the last century is roaring toward the Florida Keys with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, and the National Hurricane Center warned that it's bringing a "life-threatening storm surge" that will stretch up the west coast of Florida.

As of 2 a.m. Eastern Saturday, the eye of Irma was 70 miles from Key West, moving northwest toward the Keys at 6 miles per hour. It temporarily weakened to a category 3 storm while over Cuba before churning back out to sea.

The NHC issued storm surge warnings for the Keys, and for Tampa Bay on the state's west coast. Surge warnings also were in effect for the area from North Miami Beach southward around the Florida peninsula, as well as for the area between the South Santee River and Jupiter Inlet.

"A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations," the NHC said.

The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area, which is built around a huge bay that cuts into the mainland, has not taken a direct hit from a major hurricane in nearly a century.