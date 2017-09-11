Amazon's next Fire TV will have a built-in speaker and act like an Echo, says report

Amazon is gearing up to launch two new Fire TV devices, according to a report from AFTVNews on Monday.

The report says Amazon will launch a new HDMI dongle that plugs into the back of the TV and provides access to Amazon's library of content, similar to current devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Unlike the stick, however, this new model supports 4K content. AFTVNews said it will cost between $60 and $80.

Amazon is also reportedly gearing up to launch a cube-shaped Fire TV box that has a built-in speaker and microphones that will allow it to double as an Amazon Echo. That means users should be able to speak to the box to play music, movies, TV shows, check the weather and the like. It also reportedly supports 4K. AFTVNews said it will cost "north of $100."

Amazon will reportedly announce both products sometime in September and will launch them in October.

CNBC reached out to Amazon for comment but a spokesperson was not immediately available.

Read the full report on AFTVNews.com.