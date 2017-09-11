Apple might announce a new iPod touch that can detect your face on Tuesday

Apple appears to have a new iPod touch to announce on Tuesday.

The same leaked iOS 11 developer code that revealed several new products over the weekend, including a 4K Apple TV, the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, also reveals a new iPod touch in the works.

It would be the first update to the iPod touch since 2015, according to AppleInsider.

Code found in the aforementioned iOS 11 beta build points to an "iPod 8.1" device, according to a well-known code-digger named Benjamin Geskin who tweeted about it. In that code, there's a line that says users will be able to unlock the iPod with their face.

This suggests the new iPod will have the same Face ID feature that's expected in the high-end iPhone X. The iPhone X is said to pack a 3-D front-facing sensor that can detect a user's face to unlock the phone when he or she looks at it.

If this iPod exists, we might hear more about it during Apple's news conference on Tuesday.

CNBC reached out to Apple for comment but a spokesperson was not immediately available.

Read more at AppleInsider.

Correction: It would be the first new iPod touch since 2015, according to AppleInsider. An earlier version misstated the product's name.