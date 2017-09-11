Repeal Bill: Here's how British lawmakers may blow Brexit off course

British lawmakers are poised to have a big say over Brexit on Monday, as MPs divide on the European (Withdrawal) Bill for the first time.

Britain's Parliament will vote Monday evening on whether the ruling right-wing Conservative Party should have the power to transfer laws from Brussels to Britain in order to prepare for Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May described the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, often referred to as the Great Repeal Bill, as an "essential step" in the process of leaving the bloc. However, opposition parties appeared united in blocking the bill's progress, arguing it is reflective of a "power grab" from the government.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the vote: