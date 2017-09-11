    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Allergan's in a torturous situation

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Allergan: "OK, I mean, it's a very torturous situation. They've got a particular drug that might come off patent. There's a challenge. They put the rights to it to an Indian tribe, and what can I say? It forestalls what I regard as double jeopardy in the process. More importantly, I think the stock's very inexpensive and it should be bought."

    USG Corporation: "It spiked in advance [of Hurricane Irma], now it's coming down. Now, my take is very clear here: let 'em come down and then buy 'em. I think it's absolutely the right thing because of mold, and you've got to replace it because of mold."

    Arena Pharmaceuticals: "They reinvented themselves in a way that makes it so the stock went from being overvalued to being undervalued because it came up in the new formulation. I think it's a good one."

