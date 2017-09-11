Irma downgraded to tropical storm but still dangerous 16 Hours Ago | 01:33

European stocks finished trade sharply higher on Monday, supported by gains in trade seen overseas, as investors worldwide continued to monitor the economic impact of Hurricane Irma.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up 1.04 percent, with all sectors closing in positive territory.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.49 percent by the close, while France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX, closed up 1.24 and 1.39 percent respectively.

European stocks followed a positive session in Asia and preceded a strong trading session on Wall Street. Around the European close, the Dow Jones industrial average posted gains of more than 200 points.