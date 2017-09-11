Here is how corporations in Atlanta are preparing for Irma

Corporations with headquarters in Atlanta are bracing for Irma on Monday as the now tropical storm bears down on Georgia.

The National Weather Service forecast Irma to hit southwestern Georgia by Monday afternoon, with up to 20 inches of rain possible and significant river flooding for two days.

Numerous corporations based in Atlanta are continuing operations while encouraging employees to work remotely for safety.

"The headquarters in Atlanta is open today, but we are encouraging employees to use their best judgement about safe travel and to work from home if they would prefer," a Home Depot representative told CNBC.

Pulte Group, UPS, Novelis and Coca Cola are adjusting workday plans and giving employees the option to work from home.

A Coca Cola representative told CNBC the company is "working to position beverages to key locations in Georgia and Florida where they can quickly be distributed to communities in need after the storm passes."

The beverage company said it "donated nearly 200,000 bottles of water, juice, sports drinks and other beverages to people affected by Hurricane Irma so far," and expects that total to continue to rise daily. The representative said Coca Cola distributed "more than 1 million drinks" to relief organizations while helping those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in southeastern Texas and Louisiana.

UPS told CNBC it is assessing Irma's impact to operations in both Florida and Georgia, with suspended service continuing in multiple areas.

Mercedes USA said its Atlanta employees are working from home on Monday, while Home Depot said it is ready at its store support center in the city "to send in supplies as quickly as possible."