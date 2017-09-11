India lodges complaint over ‘offensive’ Australian lamb advert

An Australian ad campaign promoting lamb has attracted widespread criticism from the country's Hindu community, prompting officials to lodge a diplomatic protest with the government.

The High Commission of India in Canberra has made a "demarche" to three Australian government departments over the advert, which has been labelled "offensive" and religiously insensitive.

The commercial portrays the Hindu god Ganesha sharing a meal of lamb with figures from several other religions.

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), the meat industry lobby group behind the ad, said that the new campaign shows that lamb is a meat that can be enjoyed by all, regardless of "beliefs, background or persuasion." However, it has caused anger among Australia's Hindu community because Ganesha is never depicted eating meat.

The elephant-headed god is depicted at the table alongside figures including Jesus, Gautama Buddha and Scientology founder Ron Hubbard. Prophet Muhammad, we are told by the atheist in the ad, could not make it.

The High Commission has lodged protests with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Department of Communication and Arts and the Department of Agriculture.

The Consulate General of India in Sydney has also called on the MLA to withdraw the commercial.