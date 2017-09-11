Lenovo exec explains why marketing is now so crucial for the company

How does a business full of brilliant engineers sell products in a human rather than a geeky way, in a manner that appeals to your average Joe but doesn't alienate hard-core fans?

It's a problem that many technology companies face.

At Chinese business Lenovo, the company has relied on the steadiness of its computers to appeal to CIOs (chief information officers), but their employees don't always have the same attitude.

"If you're a CIO, you know what Lenovo does, you like to buy Lenovo because it's great quality, it's reliable, they know how it works. Their issue is getting the users to want the Lenovo products that they have," Lenovo's Chief Marketing Officer David Roman told CNBC.

Part of the solution for Lenovo is to up the ante with marketing, and to that end it will run a competition looking for the 25 ThinkPad laptops that changed the world to celebrate the brand's 25-year anniversary.

Roman proudly states that there's a ThinkPad on the International Space Station, and it's also the computer behind physicist Stephen Hawking's speech. It will also run a new TV ad for its Yoga laptop, starting in the U.K. in early October, and launched a "Star Wars" augmented reality game with Disney last month.