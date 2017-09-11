Meet the man making wine on the edge of Europe’s largest active volcano

Meet the man making wine on the edge of a volcano 1:24 PM ET Tue, 5 Sept 2017 | 02:37

Perched on the side of Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, lies an ancient vineyard.

At around 900 meters high, Frank Cornelissen's wine estate sits at the limit of where viticulture was done historically, and also today.

Wine has been growing on the slopes of Mount Etna for over 2,000 years and only now is it catching the eye of investors, with several large Italian wine producers recently investing in the region.

But for Cornelissen, it's more than an investment opportunity.

"Every morning you wake up the first thing you do is looking at this mountain," he told CNBC.

"It (Mount Etna) is a sign of life. It's pretty fearsome when it explodes; it is, for me, very attractive also."