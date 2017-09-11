Puerto Rico ready to rebuild, 'still has the wherewithal to be a tourist destination': Gov. Rossello

Some parts of Puerto Rico have been "decimated" by Hurricane Irma, but the Caribbean island's tourism industry remains intact, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello told CNBC on Monday.

The storm's eye didn't come ashore but roared past with 185 mph winds. It knocked out power to about 70 percent of the island and killed at least three people, but the island escaped the large-scale devastation seen on nearby Barbuda and St. Martin.

"The tourism infrastructure is very robust over here. We're lucky that it was very well designed, both the ports, the airports. The hotels over here are working at full capacity," Rossello said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

"Puerto Rico still has the wherewithal to be a tourist destination."