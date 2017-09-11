Tesla opens its first two 'city center' Supercharger stations in Chicago and Boston

Tesla opened the first two station in city centers Monday as part of a larger push to expand the network, the company said in a blog post.

The California-based electric car maker and renewable energy company opened Superchargers in downtown Boston and Chicago, intended in part to serve those who do not have easy access to a charger at home or in the workplace.

Tesla said in April it plans to double the number of Superchargers worldwide in 2017. Urban Supercharger stations will also be placed at supermarkets and shopping malls, allowing people to charge their cars while they run errands, the company said.

The actual Superchargers have a slimmer post-shaped design, which Tesla said saves space in crowded areas.