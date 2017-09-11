    ×

    Options Action

    The ‘greatest stock of all time’ just came back to life: Technician

    Health care hits all-time high, and there's one name that's about to break out: Technician
    Health care hits all-time high, and there's one name that's about to break out: Technician   

    Amgen has been on a tear, hitting another all-time high on Monday, and a top technician is betting that there's even more room to run.

    Biotech and health-care stocks have broken out, as the biotech ETF, IBB, rallied nearly 26 percent this year and nearly 10 percent in the past month alone. Amgen shares have also surged 26 percent this year, and Amgen is the fourth largest component in the IBB, making up roughly 8 percent of the ETF.

    According to Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro, Amgen is "if not the best-performing stock of all time, one of the best." He noted that over the course of the past 30 years, the health-care giant has widely outperformed other high-flying names such as Apple, Home Depot and McDonald's.

    After having a stagnant three years, Amgen "looks as though it's coming to life," Worth said Friday on CNBC's "Options Action." "We're going to bust out in a big way."

    Amgen shares were trading more than 2 percent higher at the $184.79 range midday Monday.

    Options Action Newsletter:

    Sign up to receive exclusive Options Action content. Each month you'll receive an exclusive message from host Melissa Lee and insight directly from one of the members of our Options Action panel. Keep your pulse on the market with the Options Action newsletter.

    Please enter a valid email address
    To learn more about how we use your information, please read our Privacy Policy.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MCD
    ---
    HD
    ---
    AAPL
    ---
    IBB
    ---
    AMGN
    ---

    More From Options Action

    Latest Video

    Tutorials

    Host Bio

    • Melissa Lee
      Melissa Lee

      Melissa Lee is the host of CNBC's “Fast Money” and “Options Action.”

    Options Action Traders

    From Our Sponsor

    Options Action Newsletter:

    Sign up to receive exclusive Options Action content. Each month you'll receive an exclusive message from host Melissa Lee and insight directly from one of the members of our Options Action panel. Keep your pulse on the market with the Options Action newsletter.

    Please enter a valid email address
    To learn more about how we use your information, please read our Privacy Policy.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...