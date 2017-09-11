Two GOP senators have a new plan to repeal Obamacare, but face a ticking clock

Here we go again.
A new plan to repeal and replace major parts of Obamacare is set to be unveiled by two Republican senators, who face a looming deadline and a less-enthused President Donald Trump as they try to get that plan passed into law.
NBC News reported Monday that it had obtained a 23-page summary draft of the bill to be proposed by Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.
Among other things, the bill would allocate federal dollars to individual states to craft their own health-care systems as they see fit, instead of being compelled to follow Obamacare rules and regulations for health plans.
The Graham-Cassidy bill also would try to resolve a major sticking point about Medicaid funding that had led some GOP senators to oppose earlier repeal bills, dooming them to failure this summer.
Graham and Cassidy do not have a lot of time to win approval of their bill.
Senate Republicans have been trying to use a procedural mechanism known as budget reconciliation to pass a repeal-and-replace bill for the Affordable Care Act.