The Apple Watch is now the number one watch in the world

Tim Cook: Apple Watch is now the number one watch in the world 11 Hours Ago | 01:37

The Apple Watch has become the top-selling watch globally, Tim Cook announced on Tuesday. The watch has dominated over traditional brands like Rolex, and other smartwatch makers like Samsung or Misfit.



Last year, consumers bought 21.1 million smartwatches alone, globally according to industry trackers Strategy Analytics.

The Apple Watch now also claims to be the most used heart-rate monitor in the world, the company revealed on Tuesday.

Apple's new Apple Watch 3, with a swathe of new capabilities including built-in cellular, is expected to stoke the smartwatch market.