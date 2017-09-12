    ×

    Delivering Alpha

    Computing power of iPhone would have cost $1 billion in 1970, says tech billionaire

    • The work that Apple and other technology companies are doing on artificial intelligence is "hugely important," Tom Siebel says.
    • Siebel spoke before Apple's widely anticipated product event.
    Predictive analytics changes everything: Tom Siebel
    Predictive analytics changes everything: Tom Siebel   

    The work that Apple and other tech companies are doing on artificial intelligence is "hugely important," tech billionaire Tom Siebel told CNBC on Tuesday.

    "Think about the power they have in iPhone in your hand" for just hundreds of dollars, the chief executive of C3 loT said on "Squawk Alley" from the Delivering Alpha conference present by CNBC and Institutional Investor magazine. "That amount of computing would have cost approximately $1 billion in 1970."

    "With the massive availability of storage, massive availability of extremely powerful processing capability, we're able to engage in a class of applications that were heretofore impossible ... [applications] generally called AI," he said.

    Earlier this year, Apple expanded its team in Seattle to focus on artificial intelligence advances. The tech giant been publicly releasing its AI research in a machine learning blog.

    Siebel spoke before Apple's widely anticipated product event Tuesday at its new campus where it's projected to unveil three new iPhones, among other products.

    The company's expected high-end iPhone has also been rumored to make use of AI.

    Before C3 loT, Siebel was chairman and CEO of Siebel Systems, which became a leader in application software with more than 4,500 corporate customers, and annual revenue in excess of $2 billion.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    More From Delivering Alpha

    Alpha Masters

    Advisory Board

    • Christopher Ailman
      Christopher Ailman

      Christopher J. Ailman is the chief investment officer of the California State Teachers' Retirement System.

    • Jeffrey H. Aronson

      Jeffrey H. Aronson, Co-Founder & Managing Principal, Centerbridge Partners

    • Robin Diamonte

      Robin Diamonte, Chief Investment Officer, United Technologies

    Delivering Alpha

    Sponsors

    • PGIM
      PGIM

      PGIM, the global asset management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc., ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2017.

    • NetJets logo
      NetJets Inc.

      NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation with the largest and most diverse private jet fleet in the world.

    • iShares

      Through professional quality products, individual choice, and responsible innovation, iShares can help investors navigate today’s volatile markets

    Previous Years

    • The stage at Delivering Alpha 2016 in New York on Sept. 13, 2016.
      Delivering Alpha 2016

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 6th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 13, 2016.

    • Dawn Fitzpatrick, Ross Margolies, Brian Pellegrino, and Mary Callahan Erdoes.
      2016 Advisory Board

      Meet the 2016 advisory board of Delivering Alpha, which took place on September 13, 2016 at The Pierre in New York City.

    • Delivering Alpha 2015

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 5th annual Delivering Alpha Conference on July 15, 2015.

    About

    CNBC and Institutional Investor are pleased to host the 7th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City. Delivering Alpha continues to be an incomparable who's who of the investor community, with hedge fund titans, private equity giants and top institutional investors offering candid views, along with illustrious political and economic commentators appearing in segments moderated by CNBC talent and II editors.

    To request additional information on Delivering Alpha, please contact lyao@ttivanguard.com.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...