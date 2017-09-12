Cramer's lightning round: Why I've never bet against Wynn Resorts' CEO in my life   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Wynn Resorts: "I've never bet against [CEO] Steve Wynn in my life. I think Steve Wynn's the best there is. We felt it at $50 when he bought stock, at $60 when he bought stock. He continued to buy stock and now it's at double and you know what? It probably isn't done."

RH: "When Gary Friedman, the CEO, bought a huge amount of stock at $25.26, we would've said we want to go with him because that was a huge insider buy. Now the stock has more than doubled. They did have a good quarter. The stock has continued to be propelled higher. I prefer to wait for a 10 percent pullback, but what a good presentation he made last week in New York. What a guy."

Walt Disney: "I can't be that promising short term given the challenges that they're facing, but long term I think they're going to be equal to the challenges. So if you're willing to buy it, accept the fact that it may go to $93, $90, then I think you'll be fine."

Advanced Micro Devices: "AMD does have this big overhang of an investment that another company made in it, which is why it's stalled. It's why I'd prefer Nvidia, and Nvidia, by the way, is not a cryptocurrency play. It happens to have some cryptocurrency people in it, [but it's] less than 10 percent of the business."

Freeport-McMoRan: "I think you've been a longtime suffering shareholder, but you know what? I think your time has come. I think FCX works here. Copper has stalled out right now, but I expect it to try to get recharged. It is very dirty to smelt and the Chinese need it. They're they largest buyer. FCX, I like it."