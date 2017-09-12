Early movers: DWDP, TRV, AAPL, FOXA, WDC, EFX, TEVA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

DowDupont – The newly combined company has altered its spinoff plan, now planning to move units with $8 billion or more in annual revenue from the materials spinoff to the specialty chemicals spinoff.

Travelers — The insurance company temporarily suspended stock buybacks while it evaluates its losses stemming from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Apple – Apple holds its long-anticipated product launch event today beginning at 1 p.m. ET, at which new versions of the iPhone are widely expected to be unveiled.

21st Century Fox – Fox has joined the court challenge against a CBS deal to buy Australian TV broadcaster Ten Network Holdings. A private company controlled by Fox Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch has challenged the CBS deal in court and wants to revise its own bid.

Western Digital – The hard disk drive maker may or may not have a deal to buy Toshiba's chip unit, in a long-running takeover process. Published reports in Japan say Toshiba has agreed to sell the unit to a group led by Western Digital for $18.3 billion, but Toshiba has denied the report and said it is continuing to evaluate bids.

Equifax – The credit reporting agency is seeing lawsuits pile up related to the massive data breach that may affect as many as 143 million Americans. More than 30 lawsuits have been filed in the U.S. so far, with Equifax shares falling more than 20 percent since the breach was disclosed last Thursday.

Teva Pharmaceutical – The drugmaker has agreed to sell its Paragard contraceptive brand to a unit of Cooper Companies for $1.1 billion in cash.

Nielsen – Nielsen had to delay issuing its ratings for Sunday night's victory by the Dallas Cowboys over the New York Giants, because the company had to evacuate its ratings staff in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Coach, L Brands, Nike – The stocks are rated "outperform" in new coverage at Bernstein. The firm thinks athletic apparel and footwear will outperform the broader apparel category, but is being selective within those categories, and also sees compelling value opportunities in specialty retail. Bernstein is also positive on off-price retailers, rating both TJX and Ross Stores as "outperform."

Kroger – Kroger was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Pivotal Research on a valuation basis. The supermarket operator's stock has lost nearly 40 percent of its value so far this year.

Amazon – Amazon saw a 25 percent increase in foot traffic at its Whole Foods grocery chain over the two days following the implementation of price cuts, according to the New York Post.

First Data – First Data filed for an 85 million share secondary offering, on behalf of shareholder New Omaha Holdings. The payment processing company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.