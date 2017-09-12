A Texas fast-food king, slowed by a hurricane, but still on the way to $1 billion

That zeal continued after college when he went to work for Grupo Maseca, a Mexican food producer (now known as Gruma, a $4 billion multinational). "I worked real hard, a lot of hours, and that was my life," he said. All the while, he dreamed of moving to the United States and opening his own business. "I saved every penny and lived very tight so that I could start something, but I didn't know what."



In the late 1980s, Grupo Maseca transferred Perales to its Los Angeles office and then to Dallas. He helped manage the company's growth as it acquired other food companies and integrated them into its system. Benefiting from the experience, he was finally motivated to go off on his own in 1994. He was in negotiations with Golden Corral to expand its family-restaurant franchising business to Mexico. Alas, the country's economy tanked that year, derailing his plans but serendipitously paving the way for his move to the States.

Perales convinced Golden Corral to grant him the rights to open five franchises in the Dallas area, where he emigrated in 1997. He launched his first restaurant in Richardson that year and has been off to the races ever since. "Once we opened the other Golden Corrals, doors began to open with other brands," he said.

Today, Sun Holdings is the eighth-largest franchise operator in the country. At last count, Perales listed 295 Burger Kings, 120 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchens, 70 Arby's, 30 Cicis, 20 Golden Corrals, 18 Krispy Kremes and 10 various restaurants in Dallas' two airports. A few years ago he ventured into non-food franchising and now includes 120 T-Mobile and 85 GNC stores in his ever-expanding portfolio. With reported revenues of about $800 million this year, "we're on our way to $1 billion," he said.

To get there, Perales is adhering to an aggressive growth strategy of owning multiple units of each brand, then either building new locations or acquiring existing company-owned stores ("refranchising," in industry parlance). This year, for instance, he's on pace to meet his goal of opening 150 new locations, building 100 and making purchase deals for the other 50.

"It's an amazing story," said Eric Stites, CEO and managing director of Franchise Business Review. "Guillermo is among the top one-half percentile of operators. ... He's larger than many franchisors."

Stites said that many franchisees go from one or two locations to maybe 10, but very few scale up to the size of Sun Holdings. "I can tell he's a very hands-on guy, but he's also built a great management team," he said. "It's not like he's sitting in his ivory tower with a strategy. He's out there working with his team to make it all happen."