    ×

    Delivering Alpha

    Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein warns investors to avoid junk bonds, especially for retailers

    • "The reward isn't there" for junk bonds given the risk, Weinstein said at the Delivering Alpha Conference in New York on Tuesday.
    • The hedge fund manager is short the debt of retailers and hospital firms.
    Boaz Weinstein speaking at the 2017 Delivering Alpha conference in New York on Sept. 12, 2017.
    David A. Grogan | CNBC
    Boaz Weinstein speaking at the 2017 Delivering Alpha conference in New York on Sept. 12, 2017.

    Saba Capital's Boaz Weinstein said the high yield debt market is overvalued and as a result he is betting against the bonds of retailers and hospitals.

    "Let's unpack high yield … the reward isn't there" given the risk, Weinstein said at the Delivering Alpha Conference in New York on Tuesday, noting that smaller retail investors own more junk bonds than they ever have before.

    Weinstein cited what happened during the energy industry's credit crisis in 2016. He noted the prices of some energy companies' bonds and equities both fell nearly 90 percent.

    "There was no safety being in a debt instrument," he said.

    While the hedge fund manager is short the debt of retailers and hospital firms, he is long the shares of the same companies due to relative valuation.

    "Equity is at a much more rational price versus the credit," he said.

    Weinstein is the founder and chief investment officer of Saba Capital Management, a $1.7 billion credit hedge fund based in New York City. Weinstein founded Saba in 2009 with a team that came from the Deutsche Bank proprietary credit trading group, which he started in 1998.

    His comments came from the Delivering Alpha conference in New York, which is being presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

    More From Delivering Alpha

    Alpha Masters

    Advisory Board

    • Christopher Ailman
      Christopher Ailman

      Christopher J. Ailman is the chief investment officer of the California State Teachers' Retirement System.

    • Jeffrey H. Aronson

      Jeffrey H. Aronson, Co-Founder & Managing Principal, Centerbridge Partners

    • Robin Diamonte

      Robin Diamonte, Chief Investment Officer, United Technologies

    Delivering Alpha

    Sponsors

    • PGIM
      PGIM

      PGIM, the global asset management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc., ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2017.

    • NetJets logo
      NetJets Inc.

      NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation with the largest and most diverse private jet fleet in the world.

    • iShares

      Through professional quality products, individual choice, and responsible innovation, iShares can help investors navigate today’s volatile markets

    Previous Years

    • The stage at Delivering Alpha 2016 in New York on Sept. 13, 2016.
      Delivering Alpha 2016

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 6th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 13, 2016.

    • Dawn Fitzpatrick, Ross Margolies, Brian Pellegrino, and Mary Callahan Erdoes.
      2016 Advisory Board

      Meet the 2016 advisory board of Delivering Alpha, which took place on September 13, 2016 at The Pierre in New York City.

    • Delivering Alpha 2015

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 5th annual Delivering Alpha Conference on July 15, 2015.

    About

    CNBC and Institutional Investor are pleased to host the 7th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City. Delivering Alpha continues to be an incomparable who's who of the investor community, with hedge fund titans, private equity giants and top institutional investors offering candid views, along with illustrious political and economic commentators appearing in segments moderated by CNBC talent and II editors.

    To request additional information on Delivering Alpha, please contact lyao@ttivanguard.com.