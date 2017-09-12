CNBC highlights the headline grabbers from the Frankfurt Motor Show with the focus this year on electric cars, SUV's and automated driving.
The world's largest motor show runs from September 12-24 and this is the 67th year of the event.
Lamborghini debuts a beefed up convertible version of its Aventador range. The Aventador S Roadster uses Lamborghini's 730bhp and 6.5-litre V12 and can accelerate from 0-62mph in 3 seconds exactly. It tops out at 217mph according to the manufacturer.
This for many is the star reveal of the show. Daimler promises "unadulterated Formula One technology" in this road-legal, two-seater Mercedes-AMG hypercar. The auto firm says the F1 style engine will deliver more than 1,000 brake horse power and reach speeds of 217mph. Most of the run of 275 cars have already been ordered.
This SUV will be previewed with a concept vehicle at Frankfurt before going on sale in 2018. The seven seat vehicle is being developed to sell primarily in U.S. and Chinese markets. The BMW X7 will be built at the company's plant at Spartanburg in the United States.
BMW will also unveil its Z4 concept car which the firm says will be fairly close to the upcoming production car, due to launch by this time next year. Deliveries might peak at 22,150 in 2020, according to forecaster IHS Automotive who cite restricted demand for open top cars.
The first fully electric Mini will be on display at Frankfurt, before going into production in the United Kingdom. Range is predicted to be at least 250 miles. According to designers at Mini, the car is very much a concept and may be radically different by the time it hits showrooms.
Yet more from parent group BMW who are desperate to wrestle sales back from rival Daimler. The eighth generation Phantom sedan was unveiled in London in July. No word on price yet but the last one started at over $420,000.
Audi is Volkswagen's premier brand. The new version of the A8, which is tipped to be priced in Britain at just under £70,000 ($92,900), is viewed as a rival to the BMW 7 Series, Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Audi claims this is the first production car to be capable of "highly automated driving".
The newly styled Porsche Cayenne will cost U.K.buyers upwards of £56,000 ($74,300). The pricier sports version gets a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that manages 0-62mph in 4.9 and a 165mph top speed. Not bad for an SUV.
Described as the most affordable Ferrari, the all-new Portofino model is on show at Frankfurt after an unveiling in August. This 'budget' prancing horse starts at $200,000 but has a top speed of over 199mph, and can get to 60 miles per hour from a standing start in 3.2 seconds.
Launched in July, the Jaguar E-Pace is already on sale and will start shipping in early 2018. The most basic version of the compact SUV costs $38,600 in the United States. A 10-inch tablet acts as the car's infotainment system. The top-spec version does 0-60mph time in 5.9 seconds.