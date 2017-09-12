    ×

    Delivering Alpha

    Jamie Dimon says his successor as CEO is 'inside JPMorgan'

    • Followers of JPMorgan Chase have long wondered who the next CEO would be given the exodus of top talent in recent years.
    • The board has several candidates in mind who could step into the job today, Dimon said.
    Jamie Dimon speaking at the 2017 Delivering Alpha conference in New York on Sept. 12, 2017.
    JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon: My successor is within JPMorgan   

    Here's some good news for lieutenants of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon: they could be the chosen one.

    Dimon, 61, said the next chief executive of the bank will come from within its own executive ranks. "The successor for JPMorgan is inside JPMorgan," he said Tuesday in New York at the Delivering Alpha conference presented by presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

    Followers of his career and of the bank have long wondered who the next CEO would be, given a steady exodus of top managers over the years who could have been contenders but were either too close in age to Dimon or didn't have the right timing.

    JPMorgan's executive diaspora includes Jes Staley, 60, now the CEO of Barclays, Bill Winters, turning 56 this month, now at Standard Chartered, and Charlie Scharf, 51, recently named CEO of Bank of New York Mellon. In June, Matt Zames, 46, quit as chief operating officer, arguably Dimon's right-hand person, to pursue running a company.

    Top executives still at the company include CFO Marianne Lake, asset management chief Mary Callahan Erdoes, and investment and corporate bank chief Daniel Pinto.

    The board has several candidates among the executive ranks who could take his job today, Dimon said.

    The appointed time may not come for another five years, though, Dimon said. That is the "running joke" for the amount of time he plans to stay at the helm of the bank, where he first became CEO in 2006 after its 2004 merger with Bank One, the Chicago bank he also once ran.

    "I'm not going to go run another company," he said, but "I would get bored too quickly" leaving now.

     WATCH: Dimon says he wants to stay for another five years

    Jamie Dimon: Want to stay on as CEO for another 5 years
    Jamie Dimon: Want to stay on as CEO for another 5 years   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    JPM
    ---

    More From Delivering Alpha

    Alpha Masters

    Advisory Board

    • Christopher Ailman
      Christopher Ailman

      Christopher J. Ailman is the chief investment officer of the California State Teachers' Retirement System.

    • Jeffrey H. Aronson

      Jeffrey H. Aronson, Co-Founder & Managing Principal, Centerbridge Partners

    • Robin Diamonte

      Robin Diamonte, Chief Investment Officer, United Technologies

    Delivering Alpha

    Sponsors

    • PGIM
      PGIM

      PGIM, the global asset management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc., ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2017.

    • NetJets logo
      NetJets Inc.

      NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation with the largest and most diverse private jet fleet in the world.

    • iShares

      Through professional quality products, individual choice, and responsible innovation, iShares can help investors navigate today’s volatile markets

    Previous Years

    • The stage at Delivering Alpha 2016 in New York on Sept. 13, 2016.
      Delivering Alpha 2016

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 6th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 13, 2016.

    • Dawn Fitzpatrick, Ross Margolies, Brian Pellegrino, and Mary Callahan Erdoes.
      2016 Advisory Board

      Meet the 2016 advisory board of Delivering Alpha, which took place on September 13, 2016 at The Pierre in New York City.

    • Delivering Alpha 2015

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 5th annual Delivering Alpha Conference on July 15, 2015.

    About

    CNBC and Institutional Investor are pleased to host the 7th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City. Delivering Alpha continues to be an incomparable who's who of the investor community, with hedge fund titans, private equity giants and top institutional investors offering candid views, along with illustrious political and economic commentators appearing in segments moderated by CNBC talent and II editors.

    To request additional information on Delivering Alpha, please contact lyao@ttivanguard.com.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...