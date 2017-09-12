    ×

    Delivering Alpha

    The easy money has already been made off the retail meltdown, billionaire Marc Lasry says

    • The easy money has already been made off retail's meltdown, and now it's time to see where the sector is going, billionaire Marc Lasry says.
    • "It's a melting ice cube. And the question is how fast is it melting?" Lasry says.
    Marc Lasry
    David A. Grogan | CNBC
    Marc Lasry

    The easy money has been made off retail's meltdown, and now it's time to see where the sector is going, billionaire Marc Lasry told CNBC on Tuesday.

    "We've covered quite a bit," the chairman and CEO of Avenue Capital said ahead of the 2017 Delivering Alpha Conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor magazine.

    "Right now, whatever we've made money [on] we've made money on. I think the issue today is where is retail going. We'll all find out in a year," he added in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" ahead of the conference. "The easy money has been made, and now you're sort of going to wait. It's a melting ice cube. And the question is how fast is it melting?"

    Earlier this year, Lasry told CNBC he went short on retail. He said the issues facing retailers were "just too big" and those stocks would likely see more downside.

    The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), a popular exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of retail stocks in the S&P 500, was up 1.74 percent over the last 30 days but was more than 8 percent lower for the year, according to FactSet.

    Lasry said Tuesday his firm is now looking for potential longs but added he's not seeking a stock like Amazon.

    "I'm looking at companies today where their debt has gotten hit and their equities have gotten hit, and we'll probably start investing in that sector again in the next three to six months as we get a better feel for what's happening," he said.

    "It's more high end. ... Like a J.Crew or a couple others," he added.

    — In addition to Lasry, Delivering Alpha participants include Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Omega Advisors Chairman Leon Cooperman, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, Blackstone chief Steve Schwarzman, DowDupont CEO Edward Breen, Kynikos Associates' Jim Chanos and JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XRT
    ---
    AMZN
    ---

    More From Delivering Alpha

    Alpha Masters

    Advisory Board

    • Christopher Ailman
      Christopher Ailman

      Christopher J. Ailman is the chief investment officer of the California State Teachers' Retirement System.

    • Jeffrey H. Aronson

      Jeffrey H. Aronson, Co-Founder & Managing Principal, Centerbridge Partners

    • Robin Diamonte

      Robin Diamonte, Chief Investment Officer, United Technologies

    Delivering Alpha

    Sponsors

    • PGIM
      PGIM

      PGIM, the global asset management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc., ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2017.

    • NetJets logo
      NetJets Inc.

      NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation with the largest and most diverse private jet fleet in the world.

    • iShares

      Through professional quality products, individual choice, and responsible innovation, iShares can help investors navigate today’s volatile markets

    Previous Years

    • The stage at Delivering Alpha 2016 in New York on Sept. 13, 2016.
      Delivering Alpha 2016

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 6th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 13, 2016.

    • Dawn Fitzpatrick, Ross Margolies, Brian Pellegrino, and Mary Callahan Erdoes.
      2016 Advisory Board

      Meet the 2016 advisory board of Delivering Alpha, which took place on September 13, 2016 at The Pierre in New York City.

    • Delivering Alpha 2015

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 5th annual Delivering Alpha Conference on July 15, 2015.

    About

    CNBC and Institutional Investor are pleased to host the 7th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City. Delivering Alpha continues to be an incomparable who's who of the investor community, with hedge fund titans, private equity giants and top institutional investors offering candid views, along with illustrious political and economic commentators appearing in segments moderated by CNBC talent and II editors.

    To request additional information on Delivering Alpha, please contact lyao@ttivanguard.com.