    ×

    Delivering Alpha

    Mnuchin: Yellen being considered for Fed chair, but so are 'a lot of great people'

      • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Janet Yellen is being considered for a second term, as the White House meets with a number of candidates.
      • Mnuchin would not specifically comment on the White House's top economic advisor, Gary Cohn, who President Donald Trump has said was a candidate but who has reportedly had a falling out with the president.
      • Mnuchin said there are "a lot of great people" being considered.
      Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaking at the 2017 Delivering Alpha conference in New York on Sept. 12, 2017.
      David A. Grogan | CNBC
      Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaking at the 2017 Delivering Alpha conference in New York on Sept. 12, 2017.

      Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Janet Yellen is under consideration to retain her position as Federal Reserve chair, but "there's a lot of great people" being considered for the post.

      Mnuchin, speaking at the Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor, said he has been working with President Donald Trump on filling the Fed chairman position. Yellen's term expires early next year.

      Trump has said White House economic advisor Gary Cohn is a candidate, but Mnuchin would not comment specifically on whether Cohn is still being considered.

      "I obviously will respect the confidentiality of the process and not make any comments on any specific people that the president is considering," said Mnuchin. The White House has a number of empty Fed seats to fill, including that of Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer who resigned last week.

      Trump reportedly has become unhappy with Cohn, after the director of the White House Economic Council publicly rebuked the president for his reaction to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

      But Mnuchin did comment on the fact that Yellen remains under consideration.

      "I'm working closely with the president on the issue. He hasn't made any decisions and that's one of the things he's still considering," said Mnuchin

      "There's a lot of good people. The chair is obviously quite talented, and she's being considered, but there's a lot of great people that we've been meeting with and considering as well."

      Mnuchin would not comment on Cohn's relationship with the president. In response to a question about his relationship with Cohn, Mnuchin said the two have been working closely together on taxes, and would be meeting with the president at dinner on Tuesday night.

      "Let's me just say, you know I appreciate working with him," said Mnuchin, who had worked with Cohn at Goldman Sachs.

      Former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh is also reported to be under consideration for the Fed chair.

      WATCH:  Steven Mnuchin: Fed Chair Janet Yellen is 'obviously quite talented'

      Steven Mnuchin: Fed Chair Janet Yellen is 'obviously quite talented'
      Steven Mnuchin: Fed Chair Janet Yellen is 'obviously quite talented'   

      More From Delivering Alpha

      Alpha Masters

      Advisory Board

      • Christopher Ailman
        Christopher Ailman

        Christopher J. Ailman is the chief investment officer of the California State Teachers' Retirement System.

      • Jeffrey H. Aronson

        Jeffrey H. Aronson, Co-Founder & Managing Principal, Centerbridge Partners

      • Robin Diamonte

        Robin Diamonte, Chief Investment Officer, United Technologies

      Delivering Alpha

      Sponsors

      • PGIM
        PGIM

        PGIM, the global asset management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc., ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2017.

      • NetJets logo
        NetJets Inc.

        NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation with the largest and most diverse private jet fleet in the world.

      • iShares

        Through professional quality products, individual choice, and responsible innovation, iShares can help investors navigate today’s volatile markets

      Previous Years

      • The stage at Delivering Alpha 2016 in New York on Sept. 13, 2016.
        Delivering Alpha 2016

        CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 6th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 13, 2016.

      • Dawn Fitzpatrick, Ross Margolies, Brian Pellegrino, and Mary Callahan Erdoes.
        2016 Advisory Board

        Meet the 2016 advisory board of Delivering Alpha, which took place on September 13, 2016 at The Pierre in New York City.

      • Delivering Alpha 2015

        CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 5th annual Delivering Alpha Conference on July 15, 2015.

      About

      CNBC and Institutional Investor are pleased to host the 7th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City. Delivering Alpha continues to be an incomparable who's who of the investor community, with hedge fund titans, private equity giants and top institutional investors offering candid views, along with illustrious political and economic commentators appearing in segments moderated by CNBC talent and II editors.

      To request additional information on Delivering Alpha, please contact lyao@ttivanguard.com.

      Playing

      Share this video...

      ×

      Watch Next...