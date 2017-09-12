A back channel between North Korea and US allies is needed: Pro 12:01 AM ET Tue, 12 Sept 2017 | 02:39

With U.S. prodding, the United Nations on Monday agreed to further limit global trade with North Korea following the country's most powerful nuclear test ever.

Although the new sanctions are bound to further squeeze Pyongyang's economy, many analysts expressed skepticism that the United States and its allies could bring the rogue state back into negotiations.

In fact, conventional multilateral talks are not the answer to the North Korea tensions, said Wesley Clark, former NATO supreme allied commander.

That means the countries who have thus far headed the international response to North Korea's provocations, including the U.S., China and Russia, must stay away from the dialogue table — at least publicly.

Instead, the world needs complex negotiations mediated by a neutral third party, Clark said. And the key to the success of those talks lies in keeping them secretive, he added.