Apple unveiled a new Apple Watch Series 3 on Tuesday, and CNBC had a chance to look at one following Apple's press conference.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is similar to earlier models but one new option features cellular connectivity that lets you use the watch without an iPhone nearby. This means you can place calls, receive texts and more — all from your regular number — even if your iPhone is miles away at home.

Apple will begin taking orders for the Apple Watch Series 3 this month.