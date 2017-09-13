How to turn those snowbird dreams into financial realities 2:44 PM ET Thu, 8 Dec 2016 | 01:28

If you're a would-be snowbird, it pays to do some financial planning before you take flight.

By age 61, the majority of people say they are free to choose where they most want to live, according to a study from Merrill Lynch. Earlier in life, most people say life responsibilities such as family or work dictate where they dwell.

So it's not surprising to see retirees move, at least part time, to a dream locale. More than a third of retirees told Merrill Lynch they have already moved, and 27 percent anticipated doing so. (See charts below for details on who is staying put, and where snowbirds are moving.)