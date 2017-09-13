Four more big businesses have joined the RE100, a global initiative comprising some of the world's biggest companies, all committed to 100 percent renewable power.

The Kellogg Company, The Estée Lauder Companies, DBS Bank Ltd and Cliff Bar & Company were the latest to join the collective, The Climate Group announced on Wednesday. The Climate Group, along with not-for-profit charity CDP, is behind the initiative.

"By joining our campaigns, corporates like The Estée Lauder Companies, Kellogg, DBS Bank and Clif Bar are demonstrating the highest level of commitment to climate action," Helen Clarkson, CEO of The Climate Group, said in a statement. Clarkson went on to add that renewable power made business sense and that corporate leadership was key to delivering on the Paris Agreement.

The Climate Group said that beauty business The Estée Lauder Companies had committed to sourcing all of its global electricity consumption from "renewable energy technologies" by the year 2020.

For its part, Kellogg's goal is to achieve 100 percent renewable electricity by the year 2050, and it wants to slash its direct greenhouse gas emissions by 65 percent.

"As one of the first ten companies to have approved science-based greenhouse gas emissions targets in 2015, we've already invested in energy efficiency and low carbon technologies," Diane Holdorf, the Kellogg Company's chief sustainability officer, said in a statement.

"Going 100 percent renewable is the obvious next step; lowering business risk, generating financial savings, and helping other companies make the switch as well," Holdorf added.

Other members of the RE100 include Ikea, Facebook and Mars.