In late-night Twitter posts, Trump rehashes election, mocks Clinton

In a pair of late-night Twitter posts, President Donald Trump took swings at his 2016 presidential competitor.

Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and U.S. first lady, has been making headlines lately for her new book, entitled "What Happened."

The president appeared to be referencing her viewpoint of the election in his messages on the social media site:

Although the winners and losers of debates are obviously a matter of opinion — not fact — many pundits declared Clinton the winner of all the debates. Those conclusions were regularly mirrored by scientifically conducted polls following the events. Many online polls, which are easily subjected to tampering and organized brigades of voters, indicated Trump won the debates.

Trump's mention of "deplorables" was a reference to Clinton saying during the campaign that half of Trump's backers were "desperate for change" and the other half belonged in a "basket of deplorables." That label became a rallying cry — against perceived elitism — for many of the Republican's supporters.