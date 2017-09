Basic resources stocks led the losses on Wednesday, as profit-taking hit metal prices. The sector fell 1.75 percent at the close after commodity traders said an emergence of funds offloading copper overnight had failed to carry into the market, Reuters reported.

Glencore, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton and Anglo American all finished off 2 percent or more, on the back of a sharp decline in copper and nickel prices.



Looking to media stocks, France's Vivendi, surged towards the top of the benchmark after UBS upgraded its stock rating for the firm to "buy" from "neutral". Its shares finished up 2.78 percent.



Meantime, Italy's largest private broadcaster Mediaset was cut to "underperform" from "outperform" by Macquarie. The firm downgraded Mediaset, arguing that Vivendi's attempted takeover of the group no longer appeared imminent. Mediaset sank 5 percent.

Elsewhere at the bottom of the benchmarks was Travis Perkins, finishing 3.85 percent lower after U.K. home improvement retailer was given an "underperform" rating by Bernstein, according to Reuters.

Sticking with British stocks, Tesco and Booker Group both finished sharply lower after Exane BNP Paribas cut both stocks to "underperform".