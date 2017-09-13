Gold steadies above two-week low despite US inflation rise

Gold steadied above an earlier two-week low on Thursday as the dollar softened despite strong U.S. consumer inflation data, which could allow further interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.19 percent at $1,325.38 an ounce at 11:45 a.m. ET, above an earlier low of $1,315.71, its weakest since Aug. 31. U.S. gold futures for December delivery added 0.1 percent to $1,329.30.

The U.S. currency was down 0.24 percent against a basket of currencies, having posted its biggest one-day rise in six weeks on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent in August, compared with a 0.1 percent increase in July, the Labor Department said Thursday. August's gain, the largest in seven months, lifted the year-over-year CPI increase to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent, and could facilitate a tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve later this year.

The dollar was weaker even though data showed U.S. consumer prices accelerated in August amid a jump in the cost of gasoline and rental accommodation, signs of firming inflation that could allow further monetary policy tightening.