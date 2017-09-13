Paul Ryan says tax plan outline backed by tax writing committees will be released Sept. 25

An outline of the Republican tax reform plan will be released the week of Sept. 25, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday, offering the most concrete details to date about the much anticipated plan.

The outline will represent a consensus between the two tax-writing committees in Congress, the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, and the Trump administration, Ryan said. Once the outline is released, the committees will write legislation to "fill in the details."

Ryan said he is confident that President Donald Trump will push for "conservative" tax reform, despite Trump's recent overtures to Democrats on a range of issues.

Ryan spoke Wednesday morning following a closed conference meeting. The meeting came a day after President Donald Trump upped the pressure on Democrats to support a sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax code following his surprise deal with the party's leaders to raise the debt ceiling, fund the government and fast-track hurricane relief.

Ryan said that earlier efforts to reform health care, a fraught legislative battle that ultimately failed to produce any new legislation, made clear the importance of achieving a consensus between Congress and the White House, according to a readout of the meeting from a person in the room.

The so-called "Big Six" — a mix of House and Senate leaders, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn — will release a consensus document that will lay out a clear tax reform framework, the person said.

Trump is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss tax reform with members of the House "Problem Solving Caucus," a bipartisan group of moderates.

—CNBC's Ylan Mui and Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.